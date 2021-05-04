Mehfil-e-Naat held at Punjab Arts Council

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2021 ) :In connection with the holy month of Ramadan ul Mubarak, a Mehfil-e-Naat was organized under the auspices of Punjab Arts Council here on Tuesday. Mehfil-e-Naat was organized online in view of the Corona epidemic.

Hafiz Mohsin Ali Bhatti acted as the anchor of the event.

Leading Naat Kahwan Hafiz Mohammad Rizwan Tariq Naqshbandi, Mohammad Waris Rashid, Mohammad Adil Saleem and Professor Syed Asad Ali presented Naat. Speaking on the occasion, Director Arts Council Waqar Ahmad said that the Council continued to run online programs in the days of Corona keeping in view all the SOPs. He said that through these programs artists were provided with a plate which is commendable.