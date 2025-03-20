'Mehfil e Naat' held at Punjab Arts Council

The Punjab Arts Council (PAC), Rawalpindi organized a spiritual Naat gathering to mark the blessed moments of Ramazan in which renowned Naat reciters, including Ansar Mehmood Naushahi, Qari Muhammad Abdullah Naeemi, Muhammad Ashfaq Chishti, and Irfan Naqshbandi, among others, presented heartfelt tributes in praise of the Holy Prophet (SAWW)

The atmosphere remained infused with the echoes of Darood and Salam, and the attendees greatly appreciated the performances of the Naat reciters.

Director PAC, Sajjad Hussain on the occasion highlighted that Ramadan is a month of blessings and mercy, and reciting Naats enhances the spiritual ambiance of this sacred month.

He emphasized that the Punjab Arts Council has always been committed to organizing such meaningful and spiritual events, and would continue organizing such events in the future.

Deputy Director Muhammad Shakoor expressed his views, saying that Naat recitation brings peace to the heart and refreshes faith. He congratulated all the Naat reciters for their excellent performances and thanked the audience for their enthusiastic participation.

The audience highly appreciated the beautiful Naat gathering saying that such events play a vital role in preserving and strengthening Islamic cultural heritage.