Mehfil-e-Naat organized at female campus of IIUI

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2024) The Directorate of Students Affairs (Female Campus), International Islamic University Islamabad (IIUI) in collaboration with the Faculty of Arabic, organized a Mehfil-e-Naat to celebrate the birth of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) in connection with the month of Rabi ul Awal.

The event drew large participation from students, faculty, and staff, who came together to reflect on the life and teachings of the Prophet (PBUH) through Naat recitations and Darood-o-Salam.

The Mehfil encouraged the expression of this devotion through a Naat competition, where students showcased their love for the Prophet (PBUH). Gifts were awarded to the best Naat Khawan students.

Dr. Summaya Chughtai, Incharge of the Female Campus, honored the occasion as the chief guest and spoke about how the Prophet’s (PBUH) message of Rehmat provides guidance in every facet of life.

She emphasized how the Prophet's (PBUH) qualities of forgiveness, forbearance, and justice are essential in today’s world.

Dr. Sadia Saleem, the chief organizer, echoed these sentiments, appreciating the students’ enthusiasm and dedication to celebrating the Prophet’s legacy.

The event was a focused on the Prophet’s message of Rehmat (mercy), with many speakers reminding attendees that the Prophet (PBUH) was sent as a mercy not only to humans but to all of creation.

Speakers expressed that His example of caring for the weak, forgiving wrongdoers, and showing love even to those who opposed him was highlighted as a model of ideal behavior for Muslims.