Mehfil-e-Naat, Seerat-un-Nabi held at Islamia University

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2019 ) :A series of seminars and Mahafil-e-Naat is being held at the Islamia University of Bahawalpur in connection with the Holy month of Rabi-ul-Awal.

A grand seminar and Naat Khawani was held at Baghdad ul Jadeed Campus. Vice Chancellor Engr. Prof. Dr. Athar Mahboob presided the seminar while Dr. Noor Ahmed Shahtaz, Director Sheikh Zayed Islamic Centre University of Karachi and Member Council of Islamic Ideology delivered extensive lecture. The male and female students showing best performance in Interfaculty Naat Khawani Competitions rendered beautiful verses of naat in the ceremony. The Vice Chancellor said that the life of the Holy Prophet PBUH is the grand example for every human being to follow. The Holy Prophet PBUH preached islam on the basis of his high quality character and announced his Prophet hood on the basis of his truthfulness and honesty, demanded evidence of this fact from the Quraish tribe which was duly approved by them.

Due to his high quality character, the life of people of Arab land changed all together and those who used to bury their daughters alive now began to look after the birds in their nests. The guest speaker said that the first ever Wahi (divine revelation) begins with IQ'RA (read) and seeking of education for all Muslims was made the first priority and was ordered to travel upto China to fulfill their educational needs which was geographically very difficult as at that time Confucisim was spreading in that region. The speakers presented these views in a seminar held on the occasion of the holy month of Rabi-ul-Awwal. They expressed the dignity of the Holy Prophet PBUH and said that the meaning of Muhammad PBUH is that who is praised again and again. The Holy Prophet PBUH for the first time ever eliminated the discrimination and ensured the supremacy of the merit. The Muslims got superiority over other nations due to education.