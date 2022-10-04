UrduPoint.com

Mehfil-e-Naatia Mushaira Held In Punjab Arts Council

Umer Jamshaid Published October 04, 2022 | 05:20 PM

Mehfil-e-Naatia Mushaira held in Punjab Arts Council

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2022 ) :Punjab Arts Council on Tuesday organized a Naatia Mehfil-e-Mushaira in connection with Ashra Shan-e-Rehmatulil Alameen(SAWW).

The Mushaira was presided over by a renowned orator Naseem Sahar while Abdul Qadir Taban and Dr Farhat Abbas participated as the special guests.

Ms Jaya Qureshi was the guest of honour at the Mushaira, while Ali Asghar Samar, the president of Bazm Ahbab Qalam Pakistan, hosted the ceremony.

Muhammad Zubair had the privilege of reciting the Holy Quran in the program.

In his presidential speech, Naseem Sahar said that reciting Naat was also an act of reverence.

The chain of remembrance of the Messenger of Allah(SAWW) would continue until the Day of Judgment because our Messenger (SAWW) is the last and seal of the Prophets, adding there is no need for a messenger or a prophet anymore.

He said that the State of Medina symbolized justice, fairness and equality.

Ali Asghar Samar, president of Bazm Ahbab Qalam, presented poems about Holy Prophet (SAW) and explained: "why we celebrate Milad-e-Nabi(SAW)."Abdul Qadir Taban, Dr. Farhat Abbas, Ms. Jaya Qureshi, Syed Mazhar Masood, Prof. Khalilur Rehman Ibrahimi, Miss Rukhsana Nazi Junaid Naseem Sethi, Nasir Ali Nasir, Naeem Akram Qureshi, Nusrat Yab Khan and other poets recited Naats in the remembrance of the Holy Prophet (SAW).

