KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2022 ) :A 'Mehfil-e-Nazam' in memory of Faiz Ahmed Faiz was held at the Arts Council of Pakistan (ACP) Karachi.

The event was organized by the Literary Committee of the ACP to pay homage to the renowned poet Faiz Ahmed Faiz, said a communique.

Various poets and literary personalities participated in the event.