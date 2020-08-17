UrduPoint.com
Mehfil-e-Qiraat In Connection With Independence Day Celebrations Organized

Mon 17th August 2020

Mehfil-e-Qiraat in connection with Independence Day celebrations organized

Punjab Council of the Arts and International Qiraat Research Academy (IQRA) organized a Mehfil-e-Husne Qiraat conference in connection with Indepedence Day celebrations

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2020 ) :Punjab Council of the Arts and International Qiraat Research academy (IQRA) organized a Mehfil-e-Husne Qiraat conference in connection with Indepedence Day celebrations.

World renowned Qari Prof. Muhammad Mushtaq Anwar, Allama Saeed Al-Rasheed Abbasi and Akhtar Nawaz Janjua were the special guests of the conference.

Pir Muhammad Qasim Saifi presided over the function which was anchored by Badr-ul-Salam Badr.

The conference was addressed by Qari Muhammad Zeeshan Haider, Chairman IQRAI, Qari Muhammad Farooq, Prof. Zaheer Abbas Qadri, Prof. Syed Asad Ali and others.

The guests paid homage to the great Qaris of the Islamic world, Qari Abdul Basit and Sheikh Mustafa Ismail.

At the end, special prayers for the departed souls of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and Dr Allama Iqbal and for the peace, progress and prosperity of Pakistan were offered.

