'Mehfil-e-Sama' Being Organized In D-Chowk: Dr Shahbaz Gill

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Sat 16th October 2021 | 04:15 PM

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Political Communication, Dr Shahbaz Gill has said that 'Mefil-e-Sama' and 'Qawwali' is being organized in D-Chowk after Isha prayers here on Saturday at 7.30 pm

In a tweet on Saturday, he said invitations have also been issued to cabinet members, assembly members and opposition members. "This event is for families only, people are requested to participate in it with their families," he said.

