UrduPoint.com

Mehfil-e-Sama Held At Punjab Arts Council

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Mon 11th October 2021 | 07:30 PM

Mehfil-e-Sama held at Punjab Arts Council

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2021 ) :The Punjab Council of the Arts arranged a Mehfil-e-Sama here on Monday to celebrate Ashra Shan-e-Rahmatulil Alameen (SAW) on the directive of the provincial government.

World-famous legend Aziz Mian Qawals'son Imran Aziz Mian Qawwal gave a wonderful performance at Mehfil-e-Sama.

Imran Aziz Mian Qawwal by adopting the unique style of his father performed for more than two hours and mesmerized the audience with famous qawwalis and received thunder appreciation.

World-famous Qawali Nabi Nabi, Allah Hi Jane Kaon Bashar, Ali Ali and others spell bounded the audience.

Addressing the occasion, Member Punjab Assembly Farah Agha as Chief guest said that like his father Aziz Mian, Imran Aziz expressed his love for Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH) through the art of Qawwali.

"Until the Day of Judgment, no one can be equal to the dust of our beloved Prophet (PBUH)," she added.

Director Arts Council Waqar Ahmed said that Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH) was dearer to us than our own lives. "Our faith is not complete without the love of Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH)."Hundreds of people were present at the Punjab Arts Council to listen to Imran Aziz Mian Qawwal.

Related Topics

Punjab Farah Government Punjab Assembly Love

Recent Stories

&#039;Future Skills&#039; programme being expanded ..

&#039;Future Skills&#039; programme being expanded to empower Emirati youth with ..

2 minutes ago
 FNC Parliamentary Division participates in meeting ..

FNC Parliamentary Division participates in meetings of Arab Parliament’s stand ..

17 minutes ago
 UAE’s aviation activity rose 24.5 percent: GCAA ..

UAE’s aviation activity rose 24.5 percent: GCAA Director-General

1 hour ago
 FTA calls on Expo 2020 Dubai participants to avail ..

FTA calls on Expo 2020 Dubai participants to avail VAT refund scheme

1 hour ago
 DP World digitises Tumoohi, its apprenticeship ini ..

DP World digitises Tumoohi, its apprenticeship initiative for Emiratis

1 hour ago
 Local Sharjah Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Manag ..

Local Sharjah Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Management Team updates memorial se ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.