Mehfil-e-Sama held at Punjab Arts Council

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2021 ) :The Punjab Council of the Arts arranged a Mehfil-e-Sama here on Monday to celebrate Ashra Shan-e-Rahmatulil Alameen (SAW) on the directive of the provincial government.

World-famous legend Aziz Mian Qawals'son Imran Aziz Mian Qawwal gave a wonderful performance at Mehfil-e-Sama.

Imran Aziz Mian Qawwal by adopting the unique style of his father performed for more than two hours and mesmerized the audience with famous qawwalis and received thunder appreciation.

World-famous Qawali Nabi Nabi, Allah Hi Jane Kaon Bashar, Ali Ali and others spell bounded the audience.

Addressing the occasion, Member Punjab Assembly Farah Agha as Chief guest said that like his father Aziz Mian, Imran Aziz expressed his love for Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH) through the art of Qawwali.

"Until the Day of Judgment, no one can be equal to the dust of our beloved Prophet (PBUH)," she added.

Director Arts Council Waqar Ahmed said that Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH) was dearer to us than our own lives. "Our faith is not complete without the love of Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH)."Hundreds of people were present at the Punjab Arts Council to listen to Imran Aziz Mian Qawwal.