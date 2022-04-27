UrduPoint.com

Mehfil-e-Shabeena At Badshahi Masjid From Wednesday Night

Faizan Hashmi Published April 27, 2022 | 04:50 PM

National Mehfil-e-Shabeena, under the auspices of the Auqaf and Religious Affairs Department Punjab, is being held at Badshahi Masjid here from Wednesday night

It will continue from 26th to 29th night of Ramazan, according to official sources.

It will continue from 26th to 29th night of Ramazan, according to official sources.

Selected Qaris will recite the whole Quran in three holy nights of Ramazan.

These 'Huffaz' will recite 10 paras (chapters) of the Holy Quran every night in Traveeh prayers. Ish'a prayers at Badshahi Masjid is offered at 9:30p.m., while Shabeena will start at 10,00p.m. Noted figures from academia, religious and research will also participate in the National Shabeena.

Sehri arrangements have also been made for the ulema karam and the participants.

Mehfile-e-Shabeen will also be held at Jamia Masjid Data Darbar from 27th to 30th night of Ramazan.

More Stories From Pakistan

