Mehfil-e-Shabeena to start at Faisal Mosque Islamabad tonight

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2024) Pakistan’s religion ministry will host a seven-day Qur’an recitation event, also known locally as “Mehfil-e-Shabeena,” at the city’s iconic Shah Faisal Mosque starting today, Sunday.

The Shabeena is an annual event in which the entire holy Quran is recited in up to three nights during the last days of Ramadan.

In Pakistan, renowned reciters of the Quran, also known as Qaris, are gathered each year at the mosque to participate in the event.

Annual Mehfil-e-Shabeena, under the auspices of Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony, will start at Faisal Mosque Islamabad tonight.

The event would begin after the special Tarawih prayers and continue late into the night.