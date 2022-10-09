UrduPoint.com

Mehfil Hamd-o-Naat Held At Alhamra

Muhammad Irfan Published October 09, 2022 | 08:20 PM

Mehfil Hamd-o-Naat held at Alhamra

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2022 ) :Lahore Arts Council (LAC) organised a Mehfil Hamd-o-Naat to celebrate Eid Miladun-Nabi, 12th Rabi-ul-Awwal, the birthday of the Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad Peace Be Upon Him, here at Alhamra.

Women Naat Khuwan participated in the Mehfil and recited Naat and Darood-o-Salam. Syeda Rimsha Sahar, Sana Fatima, Saadia Saeed, Aqeeqa Asharaf, Sana Yousaf, Zoya Batt, Urooj, Dua, Alishah, Noor, Huma Imran, and others Naat Khuwan participated.

On this occasion, Alhamra Executive Director Zulfiqar Ali Zulfi, while sharing his views, said that the Holy birth of Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH) was great blessing for the universe.

With the birth of Holy Prophet (PBHU), the sun of magnificence of the mankind had risen. He said that the Muslim must collect countless blessing by participating in Mehfil-e-Milad-e-Mustafa (PBUH).

Zulfi mentioned that LAC had arranged various programme with regard to Ashra Shan-e-Rehmatul-lil-Aalameen in which thousands of people participated on daily basis. It was to mentioned that a calligraphic exhibition on 'Ism-e-Muhammad' (PBUH) also culminated at Alhamra Art Gallery.

