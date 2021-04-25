Mehfil Husan-e-Qirat held at PUCAR

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2021 ) :In connection with the holy month of Ramzan ul Mubarak, Punjab Council of the Arts arranged an online Mehfil Husan-e-Qirat here on Sunday.

The Mehfil Husan-e-Qirat was anchored by Hafiz Mohsin Ali Bhatti while International fame Qari Muhammad Farooq and Qari Muhammad Zeeshan Haider recited the Holy Quran.

The Council has started its online activities owing to closure of all cultural activities due to prevailing situation of COVID-19.

Director Punjab Council of the Arts, Rawalpindi Waqar Ahmed said the Council will arrange series of activities to observe Holy Month of Ramzan with religion devotion.