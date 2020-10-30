Mehfil Milad at CM office held

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2020 ) :The Mehfil-e-Milad Mustafa (Peace Be Upon Him) was held at CM office here on Friday to mark the birthday of the Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH) in a befitting manner.

According to official sources, Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar attended the ceremony as a chief guest.

The ceremony started with the recitation from the Holy Quran by Qari Muhammad Zeeshan Hanif.

Auqaf Director General Tahir Raza threw light on the glorious Seerat-un-Nabi (Peace Be Upon Him).

CM speaking on the occasion said, "The birth moments of Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH) are the most precious one for the entire humanity." Usman Buzdar said that before the birth of the Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH) the Arabs were living in ignorance and the Holy Prophet (PBUH) showed Arabs the right path.

All problems could be solved through following the glorious life of the Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH), he added.

Later, special Dua was offered by Qari Mehbood Ahmad Chisti for peace and progress of the country.

It is pertinent to mention here that, provincial ministers including Abdul Aleem Khan, Mian Aslam Iqbal, Dr Yasmin Rashid and others in their separate messages felicitated people of Pakistan and all Muslims on the birthday of the Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH).

Ministers vehemently condemned anti islam forces and emphasized upon Muslims that success in this world and hereafter could be achieved by following the golden teachings of the Holy Hazrat Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him), the greatest benefactor of mankind.