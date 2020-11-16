UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Mehfil Milad Held At Government Degree College For Women, Muslim Town

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Mon 16th November 2020 | 08:11 PM

Mehfil Milad held at Government Degree College for Women, Muslim Town

Mehfil-e- Milad was held to express love and gratitude to Hazrat Muhammad (SAW) at Government Degree College for Women, Muslim Town, Rawalpindi here on Monday

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2020 ) :Mehfil-e- Milad was held to express love and gratitude to Hazrat Muhammad (SAW) at Government Degree College for Women, Muslim Town, Rawalpindi here on Monday.

Keeping in view the Corona Standard Operating Procedure SOPs, the female students of the college recited Naat.

Addressing on the occasion the College Principal Najma Anwar said that the advent of The Prophet (PBUH) erased the darkness of ignorance from the world and enlightened it through his light.

She said that the 21st Century is that of education and technology and we should also evolve such an education system in the light of Seerat-un-Nabi that meets the modern day requirements.

Related Topics

Century World Technology Education Rawalpindi Women Muslim From Government Love

Recent Stories

TMA seizes 25kg plastic shopping bags

3 minutes ago

Two killed in separate incidents of violence

3 minutes ago

Dubai CommerCity partners with Hellmann, DHL Expre ..

15 minutes ago

Top US securities regulator to exit

3 minutes ago

Man charged with spying for Egypt while working fo ..

7 minutes ago

CBUAE extends the applicability period of Targeted ..

15 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.