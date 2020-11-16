Mehfil Milad held at Government Degree College for Women, Muslim Town

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Mehfil-e- Milad was held to express love and gratitude to Hazrat Muhammad (SAW) at Government Degree College for Women, Muslim Town, Rawalpindi here on Monday

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2020 ) :Mehfil-e- Milad was held to express love and gratitude to Hazrat Muhammad (SAW) at Government Degree College for Women, Muslim Town, Rawalpindi here on Monday.

Keeping in view the Corona Standard Operating Procedure SOPs, the female students of the college recited Naat.

Addressing on the occasion the College Principal Najma Anwar said that the advent of The Prophet (PBUH) erased the darkness of ignorance from the world and enlightened it through his light.

She said that the 21st Century is that of education and technology and we should also evolve such an education system in the light of Seerat-un-Nabi that meets the modern day requirements.