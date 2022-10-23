UrduPoint.com

Mehfil Milad Held At Rawalpindi Press Club

Mehfil Milad held at Rawalpindi Press Club

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2022 ) :The Crime Court Reporters Association Rawalpindi (CCRAR) held a Mehfil Milad at Rawalpindi Press Club (RPC) to pay homage to the Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him).

The mehfil was attended by a large number of journalists, representative from Commissioner office Rawalpindi Harris Butt, Rescue 1122 spokesman Farooq, PRO CTO Kashif Saroosh, lawyers, and people belonging to different walks of life.

The stage was decorated with a beautiful backdrop creating the right ambience for the Milad.

The decorations along with the soft recital of darood and salam created a soothing environment, leaving the audience mesmerized.

The President of CCRAR Yasir Hakeem said that the teachings of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) provide enlightened guidance on fostering tolerance, mutual understanding and peace in society.

The 'Usswa-e-Hasana' (lifestyle) of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) features love for mankind, he highlighted and called for adopting the teachings of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) for eternal success and blessings. He shed light on the life and teachings of Holy Prophet (PBUH) and thanked the audience for the support and enthusiasm they showed in making the event a success.

