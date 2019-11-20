UrduPoint.com
Mehfil Milad Held At Women College

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 20th November 2019 | 07:56 PM

Mehfil Milad held at Women College

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2019 ) :Mehfil Milad was held on Wednesday to pay homage to the beloved holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH) at Government College for Women Jhanda Chichi.

Principal of the College Samar Zohra Kazmi greeted all the guests and said that the college had been organizing such events which have become a permanent feature.

The Mehfil concluded as the staff, students, and guests presented the gift of Darood-o-Salam.

Later, a joint prayer was offered for the prosperity and progress of the country.

