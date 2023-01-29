UrduPoint.com

Mehfil Milad Organized By District Bar Association Rawalpindi

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 29, 2023 | 05:50 PM

Mehfil Milad organized by District Bar Association Rawalpindi

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2023 ) :In connection with Eid Milad un Nabi (PBUH) celebrations, a Mehfil e Milad was held at a District Bar Association Rawalpindi.

The lawyers, scholars and Naat Khwans participated and offered devotion in honor of Holy Prophet (PBUH).

District and Sessions Judge Rawalpindi Malik Mushtaq Ahmad and a large number of civil judges especially participated in the Mehfil e Milad.

President Bar Faisal Khan Niazi, Secretary General Raja Muhammad Ali, Vice President Shahid Hameed Bhatti, Joint Secretary Malik Tajamal Javed, Finance Secretary Uzma Mubarak, Auditor Muhammad Umar, library Secretary Hamza Ali Abbasi, member executive Abid Hussain Kayani, Azmat Ali.

Mubarak, Athar Ali, Bilal Ghafoor Bhatti, Hina Munir, Raja Usman Ali, Shabana Iram Abbasi and others participated.

Newly elected President Faisal Khan Niazi Advocate thanked the District and Sessions Judge and others for their participation and said that Mahfil Milad is a source of satisfaction of hearts, and peace of mind in this world and the hereafter. At the end Sessions Judge Rawalpindi Malik Mushtaq Ahmed and Civil Judges appreciated the initiative of District Bar Association Rawalpindi.

