Mehmar Hosts Entrepreneurial Event To Inspire Success Stories.
Sumaira FH Published January 04, 2025 | 04:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2025) Mehmar, a society from Government College Khanpur focused on education and community development, organized a one-day event on Saturday at Tehsil Municipal Administration (TMA) Khanpur.
The program aimed to inspire students and entrepreneurs with real-life success stories and practical advice.
The event featured two special guest speakers: Hassan Nisar, the Founder & CEO of Metrix Pakistan, and Amina Mishkat, an award-winning entrepreneur.
Hassan Nisar praised the Mehmar team for their hard work and highlighted the importance of startups in today’s world. “Startups with innovative ideas are the future,” he said.
Nisar announced scholarships and support for digital initiatives by Mehmar and shared his plans to help startups showcase their ideas internationally. He also thanked his teacher, Zia Ud Din, for guiding him to success.
Amina Mishkat shared her personal story, including her achievement in the Global Undergraduate Exchange Program (Global UGRAD program), where she won an award among participants from 70 countries.
Mishkat encouraged students, especially young women, to aim high and pursue scholarships. “If I can do it, so can you,” she said. “Everyone has potential—it’s about showing it in the right way.”
The event was attended by respected educators, including retired Principal Professor Atta Ullah Jan and Professor Muhammad Nawaz. Speaking at the event, Zia Ud Din said, “This is what our youth needs—platforms like these to inspire innovation and growth. Mehmar is creating a brighter future for all.”
Since 2015, Mehmar has been dedicated to community projects, including a recent tree-planting drive that added 500 new trees to Khanpur.
APP-rzr-mkz
Recent Stories
GCC population reaches 57.6 million in 2023
Gold prices fall in local, international markets
Negotiations continue for forming Austria's new government
Zayed Higher Organisation sends global message promoting human fraternity on Wor ..
Emirates first 'Airbus A350' enters commercial service
Poland takes over EU presidency
Six dead, 32 injured in bus crash in Peru
UN Human Rights Commissioner warns of humanitarian catastrophe in Gaza
Heatwave descends on south-east Australia
First convoy of trucks will pass through Tal-Parchinar today after three-month c ..
Microsoft to invest $80 billion in AI data centres
Italy's gas reserves near 80%
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Governor felicitates Harmas Ali on winning US junior Squash championship2 minutes ago
-
SHO, cop suspended2 minutes ago
-
Mehmar hosts entrepreneurial event to inspire success stories.2 minutes ago
-
Ayub Teaching Hospital rejects baseless claims about MRI Machine2 minutes ago
-
PU awards ten PhD degrees12 minutes ago
-
Police held 490 open courts in 200412 minutes ago
-
Alhamra hosts classical music event12 minutes ago
-
Man arrested for playing loud music32 minutes ago
-
CM stresses protection of special individuals’ rights, welfare32 minutes ago
-
Man hit to death by train42 minutes ago
-
IUB student honoured42 minutes ago
-
Bhutto’s 97th birth anniversary on 5th42 minutes ago