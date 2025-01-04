Mehmar hosts entrepreneurial event to inspire success stories.

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2025) Mehmar, a society from Government College Khanpur focused on education and community development, organized a one-day event on Saturday at Tehsil Municipal Administration (TMA) Khanpur.

The program aimed to inspire students and entrepreneurs with real-life success stories and practical advice.

The event featured two special guest speakers: Hassan Nisar, the Founder & CEO of Metrix Pakistan, and Amina Mishkat, an award-winning entrepreneur.

Hassan Nisar praised the Mehmar team for their hard work and highlighted the importance of startups in today’s world. “Startups with innovative ideas are the future,” he said.

Nisar announced scholarships and support for digital initiatives by Mehmar and shared his plans to help startups showcase their ideas internationally. He also thanked his teacher, Zia Ud Din, for guiding him to success.

Amina Mishkat shared her personal story, including her achievement in the Global Undergraduate Exchange Program (Global UGRAD program), where she won an award among participants from 70 countries.

Mishkat encouraged students, especially young women, to aim high and pursue scholarships. “If I can do it, so can you,” she said. “Everyone has potential—it’s about showing it in the right way.”

The event was attended by respected educators, including retired Principal Professor Atta Ullah Jan and Professor Muhammad Nawaz. Speaking at the event, Zia Ud Din said, “This is what our youth needs—platforms like these to inspire innovation and growth. Mehmar is creating a brighter future for all.”

Since 2015, Mehmar has been dedicated to community projects, including a recent tree-planting drive that added 500 new trees to Khanpur.

APP-rzr-mkz