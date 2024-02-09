Mehmood Ahmed wins PP-55 election

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2024) Mehmood Ahmed of Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan has won the election from Punjab Assembly constituency PP-55 Narowal-II by securing 33,793 votes.

According to the unofficial result issued by the Returning Officer/ECP, his runner-up was Arslan Hafeez an independent candidate who bagged 24,091 votes.

Voters’ turnout remained 49.22 percent.