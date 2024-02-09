Mehmood Ahmed Wins PP-55 Election
Umer Jamshaid Published February 09, 2024 | 10:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2024) Mehmood Ahmed of Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan has won the election from Punjab Assembly constituency PP-55 Narowal-II by securing 33,793 votes.
According to the unofficial result issued by the Returning Officer/ECP, his runner-up was Arslan Hafeez an independent candidate who bagged 24,091 votes.
Voters’ turnout remained 49.22 percent.
More Stories From Pakistan
-
JI’s Naeem ur Rehman Khan wins PS-129 election8 seconds ago
-
PML(N) Muhammad Asif Malik candidate wins PP-8210 seconds ago
-
Independent candidate Waqar Anwar wins PK-90 election13 seconds ago
-
Independent candidate Shazia Hayat wins PP-225 election16 seconds ago
-
Independent candidate Asad Abbas wins PP-18 election19 seconds ago
-
PML-N wins 9 out of 14 constituencies of Rawalpindi district22 seconds ago
-
MQM’s Jamal Ahmed wins PS-130 election28 seconds ago
-
BAP candidate Muhammad Saleh Bhootani wins PB-2110 minutes ago
-
Independent candidate Razi Ullah Khan wins PP-226 election10 minutes ago
-
Abdul Hanif of PML(N) wins PP-17 Rawalpindi10 minutes ago
-
Malik Iftikhar of PML(N) wins PP-14 Rawalpindi election10 minutes ago
-
MQM’s Saeed Anwar wins PS-101 election10 minutes ago