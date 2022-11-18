Mehmood calls on Russian Grand Mufti

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Communications and Postal Services Maulana Asad Mehmood met with Russian Grand Mufti and Chairman of Russian Muslim Federation Spiritual board Sheikh Ravil Gainutdinov during his visit to Russia.

During the meeting, it was discussed as how to solve problems faced by Muslims and to raise a soft image of the Muslim Ummah around the world.

It was agreed to take important steps in this regard, said a press release.

Mehmood also acknowledged the services of Russian Grand Mufti and called him the most important leader of Muslims in Russia.

On the other hand, the Grand Mufti welcomed the Minister's arrival in Russia.

The minister was currently in Russia as Pakistan's representative to finalize the important road transport agreement between Pakistan and Russia. The agreement would pave way for establishing commercial and public relations between both countries in the future.