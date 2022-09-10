UrduPoint.com

Mehmood Condemns Attack On Mayor Tank

Muhammad Irfan Published September 10, 2022 | 10:00 AM

Mehmood condemns attack on Mayor Tank

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Communications Maulana Asad Mehmood has strongly condemned the attack on Mayor Tank, Tehsil of Tank District of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Saddam Hussein Betni, saying continuous attacks on Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI) leadership was worrying.

According to details, there has been an incident of firing on the police van deployed on duty of Saddam Betni. Four policemen were killed while two are injured in the firing, while Mayor Tank is safe. The injured were admitted to the hospital.

Mehmood, said four gunmen of Saddam Betni were martyred in the attack.

"I share the grief of families of the martyred," he said.

The minister said attempts were being made to damage the law and order situation in Tank. The elected representatives are no longer safe under the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government.

PTI government has completely failed to protect the lives and property of the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, he said.

He said Saddam Betni was busy for the last several days in serving the flood-affected victims in Tank. "JUI elected representatives and workers were being targeted continuously across the province which is worrying and condemnable," he said.

Related Topics

Pakistan Injured Firing Attack Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police Law And Order Van Tank Government Share

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 September 202 ..

38 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 10th Se ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 10th September 2022

43 minutes ago
 Some 4Mln Refugees From Ukraine, DPR, LPR Voluntar ..

Some 4Mln Refugees From Ukraine, DPR, LPR Voluntarily Arrived in Russia - Russia ..

10 hours ago
 US to Continue to Work to Introduce Sanctions Agai ..

US to Continue to Work to Introduce Sanctions Against Kremlin Officials - State ..

10 hours ago
 UEFA Raises No Objections to Russian-Bosnian Frien ..

UEFA Raises No Objections to Russian-Bosnian Friendly Match - Reports

10 hours ago
 Those Evading Price Cap on Russian Oil to Face Con ..

Those Evading Price Cap on Russian Oil to Face Consequences - US Treasury Offici ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.