Umer Jamshaid Published October 27, 2022 | 03:10 PM

Mehmood, Dr. Natapon discuss mutual business cooperation

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Communications and Postal Services Maulana Asad Mehmood met with the Deputy Secretary of the Ministry of Digital Economy and Society, Thailand, Dr. Natapon Nathasamboon, and discussed policy exchange and mutual business cooperation between Pakistan-Thai postal network.

Director General Pakistan Post Rana Hassan Akhtar was also present in the meeting, said a press release.

Both countries agreed to continue close coordination at regional and international forums.

Dr. Natapon also appreciated Pakistan Post's efforts to digitize postal operations.

He would also support Pakistan in developing modern and efficient postal services as per international standards.

However, the Deputy Secretary expressed concern over the disasters caused by floods in Pakistan.

Meanwhile, Mehmood emphasized bringing innovation to Pakistan Post with the support of the Thai Ministry.

He agreed to continue the training of postal officers at the Asian Pacific Postal College in Bangkok. "Will use Thai Post's transit services to deliver mail to Islands and Pacific countries," he said.

