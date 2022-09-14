Mehmood express condolences with families of martyred policemen

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Communications Maulana Asad Mehmood visited Tank and Dera Ismail Khan to express his condolences with families of the martyred policemen.

According to National Highway Authority (NHA), the policemen were martyred a few days ago in the assassination attack on Mayor Tank, Tehsil of Tank District of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Saddam Hussein Betni.

Mehmood expressed his condolences with the families of the martyred policemen and offered Fateha for the departed souls.