UrduPoint.com

Mehmood For Upgrading Facilities At Pakistan Post

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 23, 2022 | 08:57 PM

Mehmood for upgrading facilities at Pakistan Post

Federal Minister for Communications and Postal Services Asad Mehmood on Friday said all offices of Pakistan Post should be upgraded for providing better facilities to the public

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Communications and Postal Services Asad Mehmood on Friday said all offices of Pakistan Post should be upgraded for providing better facilities to the public.

Chairing a meeting of Pakistan Post Southern Punjab, he emphasized on increasing the revenue of Pakistan Post.

"All offices of Pakistan Post should be upgraded to enhance the quality of services being delivered to the public. Vacancies in Pakistan Post Office will also be filled soon to make work easier," he said.

The meeting was attended by Postmaster General Southern Punjab Shahid Javed who gave a briefing to the minister.

Postmasters and officials of 13 other districts were also present on the occasion.

Mehmood also reviewed the performance of Pakistan Post and said comprehensive reforms were needed to raise the revenue of the state enterprise.

He said the recruitment process to fill the vacant positions in Pakistan Post office would be completed soon. "It will not only make the work of Pakistan Post easier but would also provide fast postal facilities to the people."

Related Topics

Punjab Enterprise National University Pakistan Post All

Recent Stories

Lavrov to Meet With Top Officials of Serbia, Somal ..

Lavrov to Meet With Top Officials of Serbia, Somalia, Other Nations at UNGA on F ..

6 minutes ago
 Interior Minister congratulates Islamabad police o ..

Interior Minister congratulates Islamabad police over salary increase

6 minutes ago
 Pakistan, speaking for G77/China, urges 'urgent' h ..

Pakistan, speaking for G77/China, urges 'urgent' help to 50 crises-hit developin ..

7 minutes ago
 Municipal committee's temporary employees urge sal ..

Municipal committee's temporary employees urge salaries issue to be resolved

7 minutes ago
 Mainly hot, dry weather forecast for Balochistan

Mainly hot, dry weather forecast for Balochistan

7 minutes ago
 DC Larkana issues report on heavy rain losses

DC Larkana issues report on heavy rain losses

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.