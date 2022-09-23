Mehmood for upgrading facilities at Pakistan Post

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Communications and Postal Services Asad Mehmood on Friday said all offices of Pakistan Post should be upgraded for providing better facilities to the public.

Chairing a meeting of Pakistan Post Southern Punjab, he emphasized on increasing the revenue of Pakistan Post.

"All offices of Pakistan Post should be upgraded to enhance the quality of services being delivered to the public. Vacancies in Pakistan Post Office will also be filled soon to make work easier," he said.

The meeting was attended by Postmaster General Southern Punjab Shahid Javed who gave a briefing to the minister.

Postmasters and officials of 13 other districts were also present on the occasion.

Mehmood also reviewed the performance of Pakistan Post and said comprehensive reforms were needed to raise the revenue of the state enterprise.

He said the recruitment process to fill the vacant positions in Pakistan Post office would be completed soon. "It will not only make the work of Pakistan Post easier but would also provide fast postal facilities to the people."