Mehmood grieved over army officials' martyrdom in helicopter crash

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Communications and Postal Services Maulana Asad Mehmood on Monday expressed deep grief over the martyrdom of Pakistan Army officials who lost their lives in a helicopter crash near Khost in Balochistan's Harnai area.

In his condolence message, the minister said, "I'm deeply saddened by the incident and equally share the grief of the bereaved families. May Allah give them patience and accept the sacrifices of these martyrs and exalt their ranks hereafter.

He said Pakistan Army had made unprecedented sacrifices for the country. "The officers and soldiers had sacrificed their lives in the line of duty," he said.