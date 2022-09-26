UrduPoint.com

Mehmood Grieved Over Army Officials' Martyrdom In Helicopter Crash

Faizan Hashmi Published September 26, 2022 | 05:00 PM

Mehmood grieved over army officials' martyrdom in helicopter crash

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Communications and Postal Services Maulana Asad Mehmood on Monday expressed deep grief over the martyrdom of Pakistan Army officials who lost their lives in a helicopter crash near Khost in Balochistan's Harnai area.

In his condolence message, the minister said, "I'm deeply saddened by the incident and equally share the grief of the bereaved families. May Allah give them patience and accept the sacrifices of these martyrs and exalt their ranks hereafter.

He said Pakistan Army had made unprecedented sacrifices for the country. "The officers and soldiers had sacrificed their lives in the line of duty," he said.

Related Topics

Pakistan Balochistan Army Martyrs Shaheed Harnai May Share

Recent Stories

Rupee makes quick recovery against US dollar

Rupee makes quick recovery against US dollar

14 minutes ago
 Reham Khan regrets over harassment of Marriyum Aur ..

Reham Khan regrets over harassment of Marriyum Aurangzeb in London

24 minutes ago
 Bilawal arrives in Washington on four-day visit

Bilawal arrives in Washington on four-day visit

1 hour ago
 Govt to investigate purported audio leak from PM h ..

Govt to investigate purported audio leak from PM house: Rana Sanaullah

4 hours ago
 Miftah Ismail confirms his verbal resignation as f ..

Miftah Ismail confirms his verbal resignation as finance minister

4 hours ago
 Efforts made at UN, SCO to present Pakistan as cre ..

Efforts made at UN, SCO to present Pakistan as credible partner: PM

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.