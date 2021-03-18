UrduPoint.com
Mehmood Khan To Establish Four New Hospitals In KP

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Thu 18th March 2021 | 09:25 PM

Mehmood Khan to establish four new hospitals in KP

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Mehmood Khan on Thursday announced to set up four new hospitals for ensuring better healthcare facilities to the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2021 ) :Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Mehmood Khan on Thursday announced to set up four new hospitals for ensuring better healthcare facilities to the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

He expressed these views while presiding over a high level meeting of the Health Department besides reviewing the overall progress on establishment of major hospitals across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The meeting discussed in detail about suitable sites for setting up of four major hospitals at regional level, the officials of the health department said while briefing the Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan.

The hospitals were proposed to be set up at Ring Road Peshawar, Dadar Mansehra, Ranzai Malakand and Sarai Noring Lakki Marwat, the meeting was told. The Chief Minister gave in-principle approval of Public Private Partnership for the establishment of these hospitals during the meeting.

It was also decided that the matter will be submitted to the provincial cabinet for final approval and section four should be implemented on the selected lands for the proposed hospitals as soon as possible.

Pre-feasibility of selected seats should be completed within a week, the Chief Minister was told. With the establishment of these hospitals, standard treatment facilities will be available to the people of the province at the regional level, Mahmood Khan said during the meeting.

He said, completion of these projects will help ease patient pressure on Peshawar's teaching hospitals. The Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan directed to work out a plan of action to outsource diagnostic services in divisional and district headquarters hospitals across the province in order to ensure much needed healthcare facilities to the people.

Mahmood Khan said that public-private partnership should be completed soon to improve service delivery in selected hospitals in remote areas besides establishment of 24/7 emergency services and supply of medicines to be ensured in all hospitals of the province. He said all exchanges in the health department should be done under an e-transfer system.

