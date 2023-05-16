UrduPoint.com

Mehmood Maulvi Resigns From National Assembly, PTI

Faizan Hashmi Published May 16, 2023 | 08:31 PM

Mehmood Maulvi resigns from national assembly, PTI

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Sindh Senior Vice President Mehmood Maulvi on Tuesday announced his resignation from the seat of the National Assembly and his party (PTI) due to the violent incidents of May 9

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2023 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Sindh Senior Vice President Mehmood Maulvi on Tuesday announced his resignation from the seat of the National Assembly and his party (PTI) due to the violent incidents of May 9.

He made this announcement in a press conference at Karachi Press Club.

Mehmood Maulvi said action should be taken against all PTI activists involved in the violent incidents of May 9th. He said many people disagree with the party but were afraid to speak.

Mehmood Maulvi said it was everyone's right to protest, but violent protests should be avoided.

He said the incidents of May 9 were unacceptable and action should be taken against those involved in the violent incidents by the PTI leadership.

Mehmood Maulvi said he never even imagined of going against the institutions.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Pakistan National Assembly Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Protest May All From

Recent Stories

US Charging 2 Russian Nationals in Alleged Militar ..

US Charging 2 Russian Nationals in Alleged Military Procurement Scheme - Justice ..

1 minute ago
 Sharjah Chamber discusses present and future state ..

Sharjah Chamber discusses present and future state of food sector to support UAE ..

4 minutes ago
 KE signs multi-party MoU to add indigenous resourc ..

KE signs multi-party MoU to add indigenous resource-based generation

46 seconds ago
 Denmark Vows to Prevent Arctic From Becoming 'Scen ..

Denmark Vows to Prevent Arctic From Becoming 'Scene for Confrontations'

1 minute ago
 Constitution played key role for shaping up nation ..

Constitution played key role for shaping up nation: LHC CJ

3 minutes ago
 NEPRA holds workshop on "Implementation Roadmap fo ..

NEPRA holds workshop on "Implementation Roadmap for IT/OT Cyber-security Regulat ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.