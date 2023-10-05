Mehmood Shah listened complaints against SEPCO & SSGC

Regional Head Federal Ombudsman Sukkur Syed Mehmood Ali Shah listened complaints against Sukkur Electric Supply Company (SEPCO) and Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) in an open court held at the Provincial Ombudsman's Office, Larkana, here on Thursday.

Regional Head Syed Mahmood Ali Shah reviewed the 42 complaints received against SEPCO out of which 29 were resolved on the spot while the rest of them were sent to NEPRA.

However, four complaints received against SSGC were reviewed and decided. While dates were given in four petitions.

Shah directed the officials of SEPCO and SSGC to resolve over-billing issues and other grievances within 30 days.

He also directed the SEPCO authorities to take strict legal action against the meter readers for over-reading.

The Regional Head Ombudsman warned off strict action against officials for non-compliance and later referred to the Federal Ombudsman.

Revenue Officer SEPCO Larkana, R.O SEPCO Kambar-Shahdadkot, Executive Engineer (Rural) SEPCO, and other related officers, while on behalf of Sui Southern Gas Company(SSGC), Deputy Chief Manager Larkana, and other officers of SSGC Larkana and petitioners also appeared and presented their issues against SEPCO and SSGC including complaints of over-reading and deduction.