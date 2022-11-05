Mehmood taking measures for improvements in communication ministry

Federal Minister for Communications and Postal Services Maulana Asad Mehmood on Saturday said he was pragmatic measures for the improvement of all departments which working under the ministry

An important meeting was held in Ministry of Finance, co-chaired by Federal Minister for Finance Ishaq Dar and Federal Minister for Communications and Postal Services Maulana Asad Mehmood, said a press release.

Senior officers of Finance and Communications ministries were also present in the meeting.

Mehmood informed Dar about his concerns regarding the budget of National Highway Authority (NHA), Motorway Police and Pakistan Post to which the Finance Minister assured him of all-out support in resolving them.

Ministry of Finance would cooperate with the Ministry of Communications in every possible way and the coalition government will raise its voice at every forum for the improvement and development of Pakistan.

Mehmood said it was the top priorities of the present government to make Ministry of Communications the most profitable and successful institution.