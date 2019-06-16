Mehmood-ur-Rasheed condoles death of Rehmat Razi

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2019 ) :Punjab Minister for Housing and Urban Development Mian Mehmood-ur-Rasheed on Saturday expressed his deep sense of sorrow and grief over the sad demise of renowned journalist/columnist Rehmat Ali Razi.

In his condolence message, the minister prayed that Allah, The Almighty, rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the members of the bereaved family to bear this loss with fortitude.