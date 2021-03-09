Mehmood ur Rasheed directs RDA to expedite work to launch Ring Road, Lai Expressway projects

Minister for Housing and Urban Development Punjab, Mian Mehmood ur Rasheed on Tuesday directed the authorities concerned of Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) to expedite the work and make all out efforts to launch Rawalpindi Ring Road and Lai Expressway projects as soon as possible

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2021 ) :Minister for Housing and Urban Development Punjab, Mian Mehmood ur Rasheed on Tuesday directed the authorities concerned of Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) to expedite the work and make all out efforts to launch Rawalpindi Ring Road and Lai Expressway projects as soon as possible.

He said this while chairing RDA projects review meeting held here. Both the projects should also be completed within stipulated time frame, he added.

The provincial minister said, Nia Pakistan Apartments' project on the pattern of Lahore Development Authority (LDA) should also be launched here to facilitate the citizens and LDA would be directed to provide all possible technical assistance in this regard.

The meeting was attended by Chairman RDA, Tariq Mehmood Murtaza, Director General (DG) RDA, Capt. ( R ) Abdul Sattar Isani, General Secretary Housing Task Force, Atif Ayub, Vice Chairman Water and Sanitation Authority (WASA) Lahore Sheikh Imtiaz and other officers concerned.

Chairman RDA and DG RDA gave a detailed briefing to the provincial minister about performance of the Authority.

Mian Mehmood ur Rasheed informed that Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar, himself was monitoring Nia Pakistan Housing Project and RDA should also sent all feasible housing projects for approval within shortest possible time frame.

Tariq Mehmood Murtaza and Capt. (r ) Abdul Sattar Isani on the occasion told that PC-1 of urban regeneration along Leh Expressway was being prepared besides all the planning for Ring Road Project, special economic zones, business Hubs, Industrial Zones, Transport Terminals, Residential projects, education and Health city, wholesale markets, cattle markets, parks and Logistic hubs.

The Minister appreciated performance of the authority and said efforts being made by RDA to ensure provision of facilities to the citizens were commendable.