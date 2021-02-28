Mehmood-ur-Rasheed felicitates Anas Sarwar

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2021 ) :Minister Housing and Urban Development Punjab Mian Mehmood-ur-Rasheed has congratulated Governor Punjab Ch Muhammad Sarwar's son, Anas Sarwar, on winning the election of head of Scottish Labour Party, United Kingdom.

In his felicitation message, he said that Anas Sarwar was the first Pakistani to be elected as the head of the Scottish Labour Party. He said that the achievement was a pride for the whole country.