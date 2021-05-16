Mehmood-ur-Rasheed meets CM Buzdar

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2021 ) :Provincial Minister for Housing Mian Mahmood-ur-Rasheed called on Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Eid day and extended Eid greetings to him.

On this occasion, both the leaders strongly condemned Israeli attacks on unarmed civilians in Palestine.

Usman Buzdar regretted that Israeli government has written a new history of barbarity and savagery by committing unbearable brutalities on innocent Palestinian on the auspicious occasion of Eid. He termed the silence of international community on this issue as criminal negligence. He said that Israel blinded by the military power is violating all human rights and values in Palestine. The people of Pakistan are standing with their Palestinian brothers and sisters in their time of trial. The peace of the region will be endangered, if the atrocities of Israel would not stop, he added.