UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Mehmood-ur-Rasheed Meets CM Buzdar

Faizan Hashmi 1 hour ago Sun 16th May 2021 | 12:20 AM

Mehmood-ur-Rasheed meets CM Buzdar

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2021 ) :Provincial Minister for Housing Mian Mahmood-ur-Rasheed called on Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Eid day and extended Eid greetings to him.

On this occasion, both the leaders strongly condemned Israeli attacks on unarmed civilians in Palestine.

Usman Buzdar regretted that Israeli government has written a new history of barbarity and savagery by committing unbearable brutalities on innocent Palestinian on the auspicious occasion of Eid. He termed the silence of international community on this issue as criminal negligence. He said that Israel blinded by the military power is violating all human rights and values in Palestine. The people of Pakistan are standing with their Palestinian brothers and sisters in their time of trial. The peace of the region will be endangered, if the atrocities of Israel would not stop, he added.

Related Topics

Pakistan Chief Minister Israel Palestine Punjab Criminals All Government Housing Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

FDI inflows into UAE jumped over 44.2 % to 19.88 b ..

12 minutes ago

Emirates Red Crescent starts first phase of COVID ..

3 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed exchanges Eid greetings with Rul ..

3 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed exchanges Eid greetings with RAK ..

4 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed exchanges greetings with Fujaira ..

5 hours ago

2,683 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered durin ..

8 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.