Mehmood Ur Rasheed To Visit Sargodha, Khushab Districts On June 21

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 19th June 2019 | 06:29 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2019 ) :Provincial minister for Housing Mian Mehmood ur Rasheed will visit Sargodha and Khushab districts on June 21 (Thursday) to review the proposed sites for Naya Pakistan Housing Scheme.

According to official sources, the minister will visit the areas of Quaidabad and Khushab district to examine the sites for the Naya Pakistan Scheme.

He will be chief guest in a seminar at 10:30 am.

The minister will reach Sargodha at 12 am to review the performance of Sargodha Development Authority (SDA) and visiting the proposed site of housing Scheme.

A meeting will also be held with the media representatives and developers of the area at 12:30.

