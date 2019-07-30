Mehmood-ur-Rashid grieved at plane crash

(@imziishan)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2019 ) :Provincial Minister for Housing and Urban Development Mian Mehmood-ur-Rashid Tuesday expressed grief over crash of training plane in Rawalpindi.

In a condolence message, the minister expressed deep sense of grief and sorrow over loss of precious human lives in the accident.

He offered heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and prayed for eternal peace for the martyred. He also prayed for early recovery of the injured.