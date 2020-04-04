UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Mehmood-ur-Rashid Hails PM's Package For Construction Industry

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 58 seconds ago Sat 04th April 2020 | 12:00 AM

Mehmood-ur-Rashid hails PM's package for construction industry

LAHORE, Apr 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2020 ) :Provincial Minister for Housing, Urban Development and Public Health (HUD&PH) Mian Mehmood-ur-Rashid has hailed Prime Minister's package for the development of construction sector and grant it the status of industry.

In a message issued here on Friday, the provincial minister said Prime Minister's initiative for construction industry, especially in the backdrop of economic losses due to the lock-down in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic, would augur well for the country's economy in the coming months.

He said the PM Imran Khan's initiative would go a long way in the development and promotion of construction industry in the country, adding that Prime Minister Imran Khan was well aware of the challenges faced by the industries and other sectors due to the lock-down.

Mehmood-ur-Rashid said the businessmen had welcomed Federal government's decision to withdraw taxes on the construction industry.

Minister HUD&PH expressed the hope that the package for the construction industry would lure in new investment in the country and boost the economy.

Related Topics

Imran Khan Prime Minister Government Industry Housing

Recent Stories

Adequate stock of foods at retail outlets to meet ..

46 minutes ago

UN chief urges global unity in mobilizing efforts ..

1 minute ago

Italy and Russia spar over alleged coronavirus spi ..

1 minute ago

Over 500,000 volunteers register for Corona Relief ..

1 minute ago

Yong People 'More and More' Vulnerable to Novel Co ..

4 minutes ago

Turkey Closes 30 Major Cities for 15 Days to Conta ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.