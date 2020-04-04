(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, Apr 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2020 ) :Provincial Minister for Housing, Urban Development and Public Health (HUD&PH) Mian Mehmood-ur-Rashid has hailed Prime Minister's package for the development of construction sector and grant it the status of industry.

In a message issued here on Friday, the provincial minister said Prime Minister's initiative for construction industry, especially in the backdrop of economic losses due to the lock-down in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic, would augur well for the country's economy in the coming months.

He said the PM Imran Khan's initiative would go a long way in the development and promotion of construction industry in the country, adding that Prime Minister Imran Khan was well aware of the challenges faced by the industries and other sectors due to the lock-down.

Mehmood-ur-Rashid said the businessmen had welcomed Federal government's decision to withdraw taxes on the construction industry.

Minister HUD&PH expressed the hope that the package for the construction industry would lure in new investment in the country and boost the economy.