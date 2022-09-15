Mehmood visits NHMP headquarters

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Communications Maulana Asad Mehmood visited the National Highways and Motorway Police headquarters (NHMP), Karachi on Thursday.

He was accompanied by Federal Secretary and Chairman National Highway Authority and Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (F) Karachi Provincial Leader Allama Rashid Mehmood Soomro and other officials, said a press release.

The Minister was welcomed by Additional Inspector General (IG) National Highways and Motorway Police Sultan Khawaja who briefed him on the affairs. Khawaja said there was a lot of traffic flow on the National highway but our officers were making all-out efforts to ensure the smooth flow of vehicles on the highway.

He said apart from National Highway, the Motorway Police was also performing duties on other national and provincial roads of Sindh.

He also expressed satisfaction on the performance of National Highway and Motorway Police especially in the current situation of distress and emergency. "I hope National Highways and Motorway Police will continue to play its important role in normalizing the current situation," he said.