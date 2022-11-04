UrduPoint.com

Mehmood Visits Pakistan Post Foundation

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 04, 2022 | 08:33 PM

Federal Minister for Communications and Postal Services Maulana Asad Mehmood visited the Pakistan Post Foundation and said that all-out measures would be taken to provide better services to the people

According to National Highway Authority (NHA), Secretary Communications Captain (retd) Muhammad Khurram Agha, DG Pakistan Post Hassan Akhtar, Member NHA Zahir Shah also accompanied the minister.

On the occasion, Managing Director Post Foundation Zulfiqar Hussain welcomed the minister and briefed him about the institution.

Mehmood visited the furniture workshop, security printing press, digital franchise post department and was given detailed briefing by the concerned officials on the departments.

He expressed satisfaction on the performance of Post Foundation and said that all necessary measures would be taken for the welfare of the people. Mehmood also recorded his comments in the guest book.

"I am grateful to the officials of the institution for the briefing on Post Foundation and I am aware of the problems of the Post Office. God willing, all available resources will be utilized to make Pakistan Post, and Post Foundation a profitable and excellent institution during my tenure," he said.

Mehmood said the most important need of the hour for the prosperity and development of Pakistan was peace while a strong economy was second. "Hopefully, as the government of Pakistan, we will fulfil our responsibilities in this regard," he said.

