ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Communications and Postal Services Maulana Asad Mehmood visited the embassy of Pakistan in Bern, Switzerland.

The minister along with Pakistan's Ambassador to Switzerland Aamir Shouket and Pakistani community marked the Black Day to express solidarity with the people of Kashmir, said a press release received here.

Speaking on the occasion, he said Kashmir's issue would be highlighted at every forum in the world.

"The atrocities that India is forcing on Kashmiris are nowhere to be seen in the whole world," he said.