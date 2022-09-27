Mehmood wants Pakistan Post to improve offices

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Communications and Postal Services Maulana Asad Mehmood on Tuesday directed Pakistan Post to improve all offices across the country, as to restore the confidence of people on the institution.

According to National Highway Authority (NHA), Mehmood chaired an important meeting of Pakistan Post which was attended by Director General Pakistan Post Hasan Akhtar Rana, Additional DG Hafiz Shakeel and Postmaster General Zulfiqar Hussain.

In the meeting, Rana briefed the Minister about the performance of Pakistan Post. The Minister appreciated the functioning of the organization during the devastating floods in the country.

He said the Post offices affected during floods should be restored and the closed ones must be opened immediately. "The vacant vacancies of Pakistan Post should also be filled soon and offices must be improved to restore the confidence of people in Pakistan Post," he said and added that he wanted to make Pakistan Post a profitable enterprise.

He also lauded the services of Pakistan Post. "The delivery time and cost of Pakistan Post money order is very less than other services," he said.