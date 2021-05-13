UrduPoint.com
Mehmoodur Rasheed Calls On Usman Buzdar

Thu 13th May 2021 | 04:40 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2021 ) :Punjab Minister for Housing Mian Mehmoodur Rashid on Thursday called on Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar and exchanged Eidul Fitr greetings with him.

The minister strongly condemned the Israeli attacks on innocent people of Palestine.

On this occasion, Chief Minister Usman Buzdar said Israel had inflicted severe brutalities on innocent and unarmed Palestinians, adding that silence of the international community over the atrocities of Israel on Palestinians were criminal negligence.

Usman Buzdar said that Israel in lust of power was violating all human values and fundamental rights.

The CM added that regional peace would be in danger if Israel not stopped from its barbaric actions.

More Stories From Pakistan

