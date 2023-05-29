UrduPoint.com

Mehmoodur Rasheed Remanded In Police Custody For 2 Days

Umer Jamshaid Published May 29, 2023 | 10:11 PM

Mehmoodur Rasheed remanded in police custody for 2 days

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Monday handed over Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Mian Mehmoodur Rasheed to police on 2-day physical remand in a case of vandalising Shadman Police Station, during May 9 riots

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2023 ) :An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Monday handed over Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Mian Mehmoodur Rasheed to police on 2-day physical remand in a case of vandalising Shadman Police Station, during May 9 riots.

Earlier, the police produced the PTI leader before the ATC Judge Abher Gul Khan, amid strict security.

The investigation officer submitted that the PTI leader was involved in vandalising Shadman Police Station. He submitted that physical custody of the accused was required for investigations.

He pleaded with the court to grant physical remand of the accused for investigations.

At this, the court handed over the PTI leader to police on 2-day physical remand and directed for producing him on the expiry of the remand term.

Shadman Police had registered a case against the PTI leaders and workers over vandalising the police station.

Meanwhile, the court sent PTI leader Yasmin Rashid to jail on 14-day judicial remand in a vandalism case.

