Mehmoodur Rasheed remanded in police custody

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2023 ) :An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Monday handed over Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Mian Mehmoodur Rasheed to police on three-day physical remand in a case of setting a container on fire at Kalma Chowk.

Earlier, the police produced Mian Mehmoodur Rasheed before ATC Judge Abher Gul Khan, amid strict security.

The investigation officer submitted that the custody of the PTI leader was required for investigation of a case lodged for setting a container on fire at Kalma Chowk. He pleaded with the court to grant physical remand of the PTI leader for the purpose.

At this, the court handed over Mian Mehmoodur Rasheed to police on three-day physical remand and ordered for producing him on expiry of the remand term.

Naseerabad police had registered a case against PTI leaders and workers under Anti-Terrorism Act for setting a container on fire at Kalma Chowk during May-9 riots.