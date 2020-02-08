UrduPoint.com
Mehnas Assigned To Reorganize PML (N) In AJK

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 8 hours ago Sat 08th February 2020 | 06:50 PM

Mehnas assigned to reorganize PML (N) in AJK

MUZAFFARABD,, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2020 ) :Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PMLN) and opposition leader Shahbaz Sharif has dissolved all the party's organizations in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) and appointed Journalist turned politician Raja Mushtaq Mehnas as chief organizer to reorganize the party along with 13 member committee.

Mehnas was elected as member AJK legislative Assembly in the last elections on PML (N) ticket and was included in cabinet of Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider khan as minister information, supports and culture.

According to a notification issued by Secretary General PML (N) Ehsan Iqbal Chaudhary, Party chief Mian Shahbaz Sharif gave the approval to dissolve all the party organizations in AJK and appointment of Mehnas as Chief organizer to reorganize the party.

According to another notification issued by Mr. Iqbal, 13 member organizing committee comprising Speaker AJK legislative Assembly Shah Ghulam Qadir, Abdul Khaliq Waseh, Ch. Tariq Farooq, Sardar Mir Akbar Khan, Nasir Dar, Ch. Muhammad Aziz, Sardar Farooq Ahmad Tahir, Ms. Naureen Arif, Sardar Naeem Khan, Dr. Mustafa Bashir, Ahmad Raza Qaderi, Chaudhary Rukhsar Ahmad and Chaudhary Muhammad Asehaq has also been appointed with Mr. Mehnas as chairman.

After issuance of two notifications, all office barer of party including President Raja Farooq Haider Khan has been made dysfunctional regarding the party affairs with all powers vested in chief organizer and organizing committee.

