Mehnaz Akbar Aziz Takes Charge As Parliamentary Secretary For Law & Justice

Sumaira FH Published July 28, 2022 | 07:31 PM

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Member National Assembly Mehnaz Akbar Aziz on Thursday took charge as Parliamentary Secretary for Ministry of Law and Justice.

The parliamentary secretary met with Federal Minister for Law and Justice Senator Azam Nazir Tarar after assuming office and discussed parliamentary and legal issues.

She said that it was a matter of pride for her to work as a parliamentary secretary in the ministry of law.

Upon arrival at the ministry to join his new responsibilities, Mehnaz Akbar was received by the Secretary Law and Justice Raja Naeem Akbar and other senior officials of the ministry. The secretary briefed Mehnaz on the affairs of the ministry and introduced the officers of the ministry to her.

