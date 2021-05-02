UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Mehndi Artists Offering 'online Home Services' Ahead Of Eid

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Sun 02nd May 2021 | 12:10 PM

Mehndi artists offering 'online home services' ahead of eid

ISLAMABAD, May 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2021 ) :The current pandemic like situation has turned beauty consumers to shift to digital platforms and needed to boost their digital strategies by connecting with effective ways to reach out to their targeted audience to continue selling business.

As eid festivities are getting momentum, many 'home-based professional mehndi artists' due to Covid lockdown were offering discount rate to their consumers and taking advance booking through social media platforms thus attracting clients at their door steps.

A number of beauty salons and hina experts across the country are active online due to physical lockdown guiding their followers on how to keep up with Mehndi and beauty regimes at home.

According to beauty salons experts, their salons were shut in the wake of the outbreak because it was feared that the physical interaction could be highly risky as it can cause spread of the coronavirus.

However, beauty customers are changing their daily habits and routines, gravitating towards products that allow them to lead the salon and Mehndi experience at home to protect them from the deadly virus.

"Women are scared due to rising cases of Covid-19.

Some girls are taking the utmost precautions and visiting our online platforms where we are offering discount rate services", a female Mehndi Artist said while speaking to a Private news channel.

"We are also taking all precautions before visiting any house", she added.

Henna enhances the beauty of women and is used during special occasions such as engagements, weddings and during Eid but this year due to Covid 3rd wave we are offering home based services for customers", said another beauty Salon owner.

The trend of online women henna experts is increasing during Eid celebrations as they offered online services and products for their needy consumers before Eid till chand raat to attract females, said a citizen.

Various online platforms have been offering their online mehndi design as they are in great demand among girls who want to master the art of henna (mehndi) application, said another women.

A mehndi expert said that many clients are spending so much time on Facebook, Instagram, YouTube downloading videos so the mehndi experts have offered their online services to them to grab their attention with a planned strategy.

Related Topics

Business EID Social Media Facebook Lead Women YouTube All From Instagram Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

3 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, Chairman of Sudan&#039;s Sovere ..

12 hours ago

International Atomic Energy Agency Newcomers webin ..

12 hours ago

Ali Awan urges opposition to play role for improvi ..

11 hours ago

Labour Day observed with renewed pledge to protect ..

11 hours ago

May 31 last date for Punjab University LLB admissi ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.