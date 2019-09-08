Mehndi procession taken out

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2019 ) :Under the auspices of Azaadar Council, religious procession 'Mehndi procession' was taken out in the city.

Mehndi procession was taken out from Astana Syed Roshan Ali Gilani in Mahallah Aam Khas.

The procession marching on city roads in areas including Wad Qasai, Gala Machhli, Chowk Bazaar, Chah Fateh Khan Bazaar and others reached Astana Syed Muhammad Ali Shah (late). Later, it returned back to Astana Syed Roshan Ali Gilani.

Tight security arrangements were made on the route of the procession.

The personnel of law enforcement agencies including the district police, Elite Force, Dolphin Force, Civil Defense, Punjab Emergency Service, Rescue 1122 and others were deployed for security duty.