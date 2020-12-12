UrduPoint.com
Mehr Express Outsourcing Help Generate Huge Revenue

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Sat 12th December 2020 | 02:21 PM

Mehr Express outsourcing help generate huge revenue

Divisional Superintendent (DS) Railways Naveed Mubasher Chaudhary said outsourcing of Mehr Express under public-private partnership would generate a huge revenue to Pakistan Railways

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2020 ) :Divisional Superintendent (DS) Railways Naveed Mubasher Chaudhary said outsourcing of Mehr Express under public-private partnership would generate a huge revenue to Pakistan Railways.

Talking to APP, he ruled out any 'negative propaganda' with regard to the train's privatization, and termed that the entire outsourcing process had gone through transparently.

"Before privatization, railways used to earn Rs. 420 million annually with undergoing all-out requisite expenses including diesel", he said adding that now they had outsourced the train at Rs.

480.5 million for the same time period of one year.

He said it had inflicted harm to monopoly of the people who were habitual of making the journey on the train without fare. So, these are the people who initiated negative propaganda against the said completed process.

The DS also dispelled impression that the department would pay fine to the company for getting delay in completion of the process in its time schedule.

