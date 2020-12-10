Mehr Express outsourcing to earn huge revenue: DS Railways

Divisional Superintendent (DS) Railways Naveed Mubasher Chaudhary said outsourcing of Mehr Express under public-private partnership would generate millions of rupees revenue per annum to the department

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2020 ) :Divisional Superintendent (DS) Railways Naveed Mubasher Chaudhary said outsourcing of Mehr Express under public-private partnership would generate millions of rupees revenue per annum to the department.

Talking to APP on Thursday, he ruled out any 'negative propaganda' with regard to the train's privatization, after terming the entire outsourcing process had gone through in transparent manner.

"Before privatization, railways used to earn Rs. 420 million annually with undergoing all-out requisite expenses including diesel" he said adding that now they had outsourced the train at Rs.

480.5 million for the same time period of one year.

He said it had inflicted harm to monopoly of the people who were habitual of making the journey on the train without fare.

DS also dispelled impression that the department would pay fine to the company for getting delay in its time schedule. However, railways is responsible to arrange alternate bogey against the unfit one to smooth run of the train's operation, he elaborated.